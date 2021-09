Taliban confirms third supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada is present in Afghanistan

The hardline Islamist group confirmed on Sunday that the Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, who has never made a public appearance and whose whereabouts remain largely unknown, is in Afghanistan. . Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, "He is present in Kandahar, he has been living there since the beginning."