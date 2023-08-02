trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643728
US Says 'No indication' Russia Involved in Niger Coup, Slams Ukrainian Claims And Backs Russia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
There is "no indication" Russia was involved in the military overthrow of Niger's democratically-elected president, the White House says. European governments began evacuating their citizens from Niger on Tuesday after last week’s coup in the West African country triggered a tense standoff between Moscow’s allies in the region and states that have worked more closely with the U.S. and other Western powers.

