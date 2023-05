videoDetails

Whole of Pakistan will stop breathing in next 1 hour, Shahbaz government will impose emergency

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

After the arrest of Imran Khan, there has been an emergency like situation all over Pakistan. In the Government of Pakistan, 2-3 cabinet ministers have recommended the imposition of emergency in view of the current situation.