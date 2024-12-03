Poor Diet Choices Linked to Digestive Cancers: Study Reveals Alarming Trends

Canberra: An Australian research has found a link between poor diet choices and deadly digestive cancers.

In two new studies, researchers from Flinders University in Australia expanded on existing evidence that diets with high consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, legumes and dairy can protect against the risk of gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amid a growing rate of bowel cancer cases among people younger than 50, the researchers urged people to increase their fibre intake and improve their eating habits.

"We found that a diet high in healthy fats and vegetables whilst limiting the consumption of sugars and alcohol could potentially reduce the risk of bowel and other cancers," Yohannes Melaku, senior author of the research from Flinders Health and Medical Research Institute (FHMRI), said in a media release.

"Unhealthy dietary patterns, marked by high consumption of red and processed meats, fast foods, refined grains, alcohol and sugary beverages, present a worrying relationship with an increased risk of GI cancers."

According to the World Health Organization, GI cancers, including cancer of the bowel, colon, stomach and pancreas, account for 26 percent of the global cancer incidence burden and 35 percent of all cancer-related deaths.

The new research found that high-fibre foods promote healthy gut bacteria that can reduce inflammation. It found that people with healthy diets who develop GI cancers have better outcomes than those with unhealthy diets.

Melaku said that the findings show that making healthy eating choices can be a proactive step to safeguarding long-term health.