LIVE Breaking News: आम आदमी पार्टी को बड़ा झटका, हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले अशोक तंवर ने छोड़ी AAP
trendingNow,recommendedStories0/india/delhi-ncr-haryana/delhiharyana2065832
Zee Delhi-NCR-HaryanaDelhi-NCR-Haryana

LIVE Breaking News: आम आदमी पार्टी को बड़ा झटका, हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले अशोक तंवर ने छोड़ी AAP

Haryana Breaking News: आम आदमी पार्टी को बड़ा झटका, हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले अशोक तंवर ने छोड़ी AAPआम आदमी पार्टी को हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले बड़ा झटका लगा है. इलेक्शन कैंपेन कमेटी के अध्यक्ष अशोक तंवर ने आप छोड़ दी है.  दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री एवं आपके नेशनल कन्वीनर अरविंद केजरीवाल को अशोक तंवर ने अपना इस्तीफा भेजा है. उन्होंने आम आदमी पार्टी और कांग्रेस के गठबंधन को आधार बनाकर इस्तीफा दिया है.

Written By  Divya Agnihotri|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 04:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

LIVE Breaking News: आम आदमी पार्टी को बड़ा झटका, हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले अशोक तंवर ने छोड़ी AAP
LIVE Blog

Delhi-NCR Live Update: राजधानी दिल्ली (Delhi) और हरियाणा से जुड़ी राजनीति (Politics News), शिक्षा (Education News) और क्राइम (Crime News) की हर छोटी-बड़ी खबरों को जानने के लिए बने रहिए Delhi NCR Live Update के साथ.

 

18 January 2024
16:21 PM

Delhi News: ED के समन पर आतिशी ने कसा तंज 

 

16:00 PM

Delhi News: AAP प्रवक्ता प्रियंका कक्कड़ ने BJP पर कसा तंज, कहा-अरविंद केजरीवाल 'कटर ईमानदार' नेता  

 

15:58 PM

Ram Mandir: 22 जनवरी को केंद्र सरकार ने किया आधे दिन की छुट्टी का ऐलान

15:49 PM

Haryana Breaking News: आम आदमी पार्टी को बड़ा झटका, अशोक तंवर ने छोड़ा AAP का साथ

 

 

Trending news

aaj ka rashifal
Aaj Ka Rashifal: इन जातकों को मिलेगी आज एक अच्छी खबर, जिससे बनेंगे सभी जरूरी काम
Delhi News
18 लाख की लूट को 18 घंटे में पुलिस ने सुलझाया, कर्ज उतारने के लिए गढ़ी झूठ कहानी
Delhi Tirth Yatra Yojana
Delhi Tirth Yatra Yojana: 22 जनवरी के बाद अयोध्या के लिए सरकार भेजेगी ज्यादा ट्रेन
haryana
कांग्रेस छोड़ इनेलो में शामिल होने वाले कुरड़ाराम ने फिर थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ
surajkund mela 2024
Surajkund Mela: 37वें अंतर्राष्ट्रीयसूरजकुंड मेले में 40 देश लेंगे हिस्सा, कई देशों
Lok Sabha Election 2024
Lok Sabha Chunav से पहले BJP के वादों की विफलताओं को कांग्रेस करेगी उजागर- लवली
haryana
Haryana News: राजस्थान से अफीम लाकर बेचने की थी तैयारी, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार
haryana
सुशील गुप्ता बोले- हरियाणा सरकार ने रैन बसेरे के नाम पर खड़ी कर रखी है रोडवेज बस
Delhi crime
Delhi News: तिगड़ी में दो गैंगस्टर के बीच की लड़ाई में हुई फायरिंग, CCTV आया सामने
jind news
गौशाला में बिखरे गौवंश के कंकाल व खाल की वीडियो वायरल, अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज