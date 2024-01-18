LIVE Breaking News: आम आदमी पार्टी को बड़ा झटका, हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले अशोक तंवर ने छोड़ी AAP

Haryana Breaking News: आम आदमी पार्टी को बड़ा झटका, हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले अशोक तंवर ने छोड़ी AAPआम आदमी पार्टी को हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले बड़ा झटका लगा है. इलेक्शन कैंपेन कमेटी के अध्यक्ष अशोक तंवर ने आप छोड़ दी है. दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री एवं आपके नेशनल कन्वीनर अरविंद केजरीवाल को अशोक तंवर ने अपना इस्तीफा भेजा है. उन्होंने आम आदमी पार्टी और कांग्रेस के गठबंधन को आधार बनाकर इस्तीफा दिया है.
Delhi News: ED के समन पर आतिशी ने कसा तंज
#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi says, "When Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received the first summon then we had said that it was actually a summon by the BJP. Today, this has been proved by BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a press conference. He has said that the ED will arrest Arvind… pic.twitter.com/Yw1Q2QVi7i
— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024
Delhi News: AAP प्रवक्ता प्रियंका कक्कड़ ने BJP पर कसा तंज, कहा-अरविंद केजरीवाल 'कटर ईमानदार' नेता
#WATCH | On ED summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Chief National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, "Arvind Kejriwal is a 'kattar imaandar' leader. BJP is scared of this honesty. None of our leaders is corrupt. That is why, they didn't join the BJP. Not even a penny was… pic.twitter.com/oloCCumKws
— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024
Ram Mandir: 22 जनवरी को केंद्र सरकार ने किया आधे दिन की छुट्टी का ऐलान
Due to the overwhelming sentiment of the employees and requests from them, Central Government announces half day closing till 2:30 pm on 22nd January 2024, at all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments throughout India on the… pic.twitter.com/9xTPwSx3Ga
— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024
Haryana Breaking News: आम आदमी पार्टी को बड़ा झटका, अशोक तंवर ने छोड़ा AAP का साथ
Ashok Tanwar tenders his resignation from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
"In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won't allow me to continue as Chairman, Election Campaign Committee, Aam Aadmi Party Haryana..," the letter… pic.twitter.com/9gs43UCmQK
— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024