Pune Porsche Accident Latest News: Shocking Details Revealed; Top 10 Developments

Shocking revelations are coming to light after bail to a 17-year-old minor accused in the Pune car accident triggered a backlash on social media. Dr. L N Danwade, one of the non-judicial members of the Justice Juvenile Board, granted bail to the accused minor on certain conditions. Danwade gave the ruling as JJB members were not available due to a holiday.

As per reports, the juvenile was drunk and driving a Porshe Tuscan when his high-end car rammed into two motorcyclists in the early hours of Sunday. The minor is the son of a prominent Pune builder, Vishal Agarwal, who is currently in custody. The incident has prompted reactions from political stalwarts, with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressing dismay over the system’s 'lenient view'. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi attacked the government by saying, 'Even justice is dependent on wealth'.

Here Are Top 10 Developments:

1) The Maharashtra excise department sealed the two establishments that allegedly served alcohol to the accused juvenile on Tuesday. The outlet, Cosie Restaurant, is in Koregaon Park, an area adjacent to the incident site; Hotel Blak Club is in Mundhwa.

2) According to the police, the accused spent a total of Rs 48,000 within 90 minutes at one of these two bars before the accident. The boy visited Cossie with his friends at 10:40 PM on Saturday.

3) As the boy is months away from turning 18 years old, the Pune police produced him before the magistrate with the request of treating him as an adult. However, the court granted bail under the Juvenile Justice Act after imposing several conditions on the order.

4) The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) will announce its decision on Wednesday regarding the city police's application to review its May 19 ruling, which granted bail to a city-based builder's 17-year-old son involved in the Porsche crash that killed two techies in Kalyaninagar.

5) The minor was booked for negligent and rash driving causing harm and endangering life under IPC Sections 304A, 279, 337, 338, 427, and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act at Pune City's Yerwada Police Station.

6) Police on Tuesday detained the father of the accused minor under the Juvenile Justice Act (sections 75 and 77). Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act relates to "wilful neglect of a child or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while section 77 is about providing alcohol or drugs to a minor.

7) As part of his bail conditions, the teen accused was ordered by the JJB to write a 300-word essay on the 'impact of road accidents and their solutions'. The court also directed that he undergo treatment from a doctor to quit drinking and receive psychiatric counselling, with the requirement to submit the report to the court.

8) The social media deterred the decision, with some netizens showing outrage on social media. An ‘X’ user showed contempt for the system by writing “a joke.” Another called the victim 'rich spoilt brat'. One user asked, “And got away by writing an Essay?? Really?”

9) Since the incident, some CCTV videos have cropped up on social media showcasing the 17-year-old getting drunk at the bar. However, as per reports, the preliminary blood test did not indicate alcohol consumption.

10) As per the report, Vishal Agarwal, a builder at Brahma Realty and Infrastructure Company and father of the accused, went missing from Pune on Monday following a case registered in connection with the tragic accident. On Tuesday morning, authorities arrested Agarwa in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.