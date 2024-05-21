Pune Police Detains Father Of Teen Porsche Driver After Crash Killed 2

The police on Tuesday detained the father of the 17-year-old boy, whose speeding Porche killed two IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar area in Pune. As per the local police the teenager’s father was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune. As per reports the boy was drunk at the time when the Porche fatally hit two motorbike riders in the early hours of Sunday. Now, the investigation of these cases has been handed over to the crime branch.

Police said, "We have detained the teenager's father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in the case registered against him," reported PTI quoting Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

The police had registered a case against the teenage boy's dad, who works in real estate, for breaking laws under the Juvenile Justice Act (sections 75 and 77). They also charged the bar's owners and employees for serving alcohol to someone under 18. Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act relates to "willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while section 77 is about providing alcohol or drugs to a minor.

The man gave his child the car despite knowing that he did not have a valid driving license, thus putting his son’s life at risk. He also allowed his son to attend parties, even though he was fully aware that his son drinks alcohol, reported PTI citing the FIR.

Following the accident, the minor was apprehended but was granted bail within 15 hours by the Juvenile Justice Board. As a condition of the bail, the board instructed him to compose a "300-word essay" on the topic of road accidents. The board mandated that he undergo counselling at an alcohol de-addiction center, collaborate with the Yerawada traffic police for 15 days, receive treatment for alcohol cessation, and participate in psychiatric counselling, as outlined by defense lawyer Prashant Patil.

Around 3:15 on Sunday morning the group of friends were riding motorcycles after attending a party. At the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding Porsche collided with the motorcycles, tragically killing the two riders, identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24-year-old IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh.