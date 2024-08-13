Marvelous Munchies: Tasty Snacks Under 99

Craving something crunchy, chewy, or sweet? Look no further! The Marvelof Freedom Sale brings you a delicious assortment of tasty snacks, all priced under 99. Satisfy your cravings without emptying your wallet.

The Marvelog Freedom sale will end on August 16, so go and grab your favorite snacks now.



1. NOVA NOVA Choco Pretzel Crackers

Indulge your taste buds with the perfect combination of salty and sweet! NOVA NOVA Choco Dipped Pretzel Crackers are a delightful treat featuring crispy pretzels generously coated in rich, creamy milk chocolate. This irresistible snack offers a satisfying crunch and a melt-in-your-mouth chocolate experience. Perfect for sharing or enjoying on your own, these crackers are a must-try for chocolate lovers.

Features

- Crispy pretzels

- Rich, creamy milk chocolate coating

- Perfect balance of salty and sweet

- Delicious and satisfying snack

- Ideal for sharing

2. NOVA NOVA Best Bite - Choco Hazelnut

Indulge in pure bliss with NOVA NOVA Best Bite - Choco Hazelnut! This delightful treat combines the rich, creamy taste of hazelnut with the irresistible goodness of chocolate, creating a heavenly flavor explosion in every bite. The perfect balance of textures and tastes will leave you craving more. Whether you're enjoying a mid-day pick-me-up or a sweet ending to your day, this treat is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Features

- Rich and creamy hazelnut flavor

- Decadent chocolate coating

- Perfect balance of textures

- Indulgent and satisfying snack

- Irresistible taste combination

3. NOVA NOVA Choco Pockets - Assorted OG Box

Relive the nostalgia with NOVA NOVA Choco Pockets - Assorted OG Box. This classic treat takes you on a delightful journey through a variety of flavors. Each bite-sized pocket is a perfect combination of crispy wafer and creamy filling, offering a burst of deliciousness. Whether you prefer the classic chocolate, the rich coffee, or the fruity strawberry, this assorted box has something for everyone. Share the joy or savor the flavors yourself - either way, these Choco Pockets are sure to satisfy your cravings.

Features

- Assorted flavors for a variety of tastes

- Crispy wafer and creamy filling

- Nostalgic and delicious

- Perfect for sharing or individual enjoyment

- Classic treat for all ages

4. Slurrp Farm Millet Noodles - Curry Masala

Savor the goodness of health with Slurrp Farm Millet Noodles - Curry Masala! This delightful dish combines the wholesome benefits of millet with the aromatic flavors of Indian spices. Enjoy a guilt-free meal that is both nutritious and delicious. These noodles are packed with protein and fiber, making them a perfect choice for health-conscious individuals. Experience the authentic taste of India in every bite.

Features

- Made with nutritious millet

- Authentic Indian curry masala flavor

- High in protein and fiber

- Gluten-free and healthy option

- Quick and easy to prepare

5. RiteBite Max Protein Chips Variety Pack

Satisfy your cravings with the RiteBite Max Protein Chips Variety Pack! This pack offers a trio of delicious and nutritious options to keep you energized throughout the day. RiteBite Max Protein Chips are made from gluten-free super grains like sorghum, quinoa, oats, and ragi, providing a healthy and satisfying snack.

It includes three types of chips naming Desi Masala, Cheese & Jalppeno, Spanish Tomoato.

Features

- High in protein

- Gluten-free

- Variety of flavors

- Crispy and satisfying

- Perfect for on-the-go snacking

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.