SEBI Scam: Buch is responsible for losses suffered by shareholders - Dr. Subhash Chandra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

Essel Group chairman Dr Subhash Chandra has made serious allegations against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch. On Zee Entertainment and Sony deal, Dr Subhash Chandra said, Buch is responsible for the losses suffered by retail shareholders.