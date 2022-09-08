Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Cricket Ground or Battle Ground?
There was an outcry during the Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah yesterday. During the match, there was a fight between the players along with the fans. The fans started breaking the chair in the stadium itself.
