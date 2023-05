videoDetails

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni gave 'Sanjeevini' to the losing match, hit 20 runs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:42 AM IST

Today's match in IPL 2023 was played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. In this match, Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has scored 20 runs in 9 balls.