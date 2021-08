Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, director Vishnu Vardhan get candid about ‘Shershaah’

Shershaah, presented by Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Movies is a treasure-trove of a powerful story and a stellar cast that includes Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The war-drama film is a tribute to Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) who showed grit, power and courage during the Kargil War in 1999. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film tells the true story of Captain Batra and has been made with the full support of the late war hero’s family.