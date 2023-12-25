trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702574
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Arbaaz Khan's Magical Wedding Moment: A Melodious Affair with 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' Featuring Father-Son Duo and Shura's Graceful Dance

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Arbaaz Khan's wedding, the air was filled with the sweet notes of "Tere Mast Mast Do Nain" as the groom himself, alongside his talented son Arhaan Khan, took center stage. The father-son duo's harmonious rendition created a magical atmosphere, showcasing not only their bond but also their musical prowess. Adding a touch of elegance to the celebration, Arbaaz's second wife, Shura, graced the dance floor with her poised moves, transforming the event into a symphony of joy and love.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Little Boy Riding a Huge Snake Shocks the Internet
Play Icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Boy Riding a Huge Snake Shocks the Internet
'When Atal was PM, there was no problem'- says nitish kumar
Play Icon0:52
'When Atal was PM, there was no problem'- says nitish kumar
Arhaan Khan's Musical Tribute at Arbaaz Khan's Wedding
Play Icon0:37
 Arhaan Khan's Musical Tribute at Arbaaz Khan's Wedding
Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Retirement, Politics, and Wrestling Matters
Play Icon1:36
Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Retirement, Politics, and Wrestling Matters
VIRAL VIDEO : Disgusting Revelation: Vlogger Exposes Revdis Production Inside a Factory, Stirring Outrage Among Foodies
Play Icon0:25
VIRAL VIDEO : Disgusting Revelation: Vlogger Exposes Revdis Production Inside a Factory, Stirring Outrage Among Foodies

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Little Boy Riding a Huge Snake Shocks the Internet
play icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Boy Riding a Huge Snake Shocks the Internet
'When Atal was PM, there was no problem'- says nitish kumar
play icon0:52
'When Atal was PM, there was no problem'- says nitish kumar
Arhaan Khan's Musical Tribute at Arbaaz Khan's Wedding
play icon0:37
Arhaan Khan's Musical Tribute at Arbaaz Khan's Wedding
Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Retirement, Politics, and Wrestling Matters
play icon1:36
Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Retirement, Politics, and Wrestling Matters
VIRAL VIDEO : Disgusting Revelation: Vlogger Exposes Revdis Production Inside a Factory, Stirring Outrage Among Foodies
play icon0:25
VIRAL VIDEO : Disgusting Revelation: Vlogger Exposes Revdis Production Inside a Factory, Stirring Outrage Among Foodies