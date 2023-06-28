NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Faces Criticism, After He Asks Manisha Rani For French Kiss

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
As the excitement grew and everyone encouraged Manisha to kiss Jad, she clarified, "It is a kiss, it is not normal in India. Listen, I am okay with a kiss on the forehead but nothing more than that." Jad appeared disappointed, and Cyrus remarked that a forehead kiss wasn't sufficient after investing ten days in her.

All Videos

“Its duty of police to investigate…” Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi on fling FIR against Amit Malviya
play icon1:20
“Its duty of police to investigate…” Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi on fling FIR against Amit Malviya
Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane
play icon1:44
Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane
Big success for BSF in Punjab, 'Pakistani' drone shot down
play icon0:50
Big success for BSF in Punjab, 'Pakistani' drone shot down
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal
play icon3:36
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office
play icon0:57
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office

Trending Videos

“Its duty of police to investigate…” Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi on fling FIR against Amit Malviya
play icon1:20
“Its duty of police to investigate…” Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi on fling FIR against Amit Malviya
Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane
play icon1:44
Central Government's big gift to 5 crore farmers, increase in the price of sugarcane
Big success for BSF in Punjab, 'Pakistani' drone shot down
play icon0:50
Big success for BSF in Punjab, 'Pakistani' drone shot down
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal
play icon3:36
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office
play icon0:57
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office