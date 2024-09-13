videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Kejriwal back in 'Game'!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 07:18 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Today, all the festivals, Holi and Diwali, are being celebrated in the Aam Aadmi Party camp. Because their leader Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. And he can come out of Tihar Jail any time from now. Today, the Supreme Court reprimanded the CBI for Kejriwal's arrest. It said that the CBI should get rid of the concept of a caged parrot. Even though the Supreme Court judges agreed on the same decision regarding bail, both had different opinions on the arrest. Even though the Supreme Court judges agreed on a decision on bail, both had different opinions on arrest.