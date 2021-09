Bollywood Breaking: How will the grief of Sidharth Shukla's departure be reduced?

Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2, following which, the actor's family arranged a virtual prayer meeting. Sharing the news on social media, TV actor Karanvir Bohra said that fans of Siddharth Shukla could join the prayer meeting through the zoom link. It was held yesterday i.e. on 6th September at 5 pm.