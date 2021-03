Bollywood Breaking: Sushant's film 'Chhichhore' wins the National Award

The long-awaited National Awards were announced for films to be released in the year 2019. Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'Chhichhore', which committed suicide last year, won the Best Hindi Film Award. Kangana Ranaut won her fourth National Award for Best Actress for her work in the film Manikarnika and Panga.