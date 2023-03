videoDetails

Check out why Ram Charan opted to go barefoot on a flight to the US ahead of Oscars

| Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

Ram Charan is all set for Hollywood's biggest award show- the Oscars on March 12. Just days ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, Ram was captured leaving for Los Angeles. The actor is a strong devotee of Lord Ayyappa. So, he is most often pictured following the ritual of remaining barefoot on fast days.