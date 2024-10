videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Indian Army Killed 3 Terrorists in Akhnoor

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

Operation Terror, which was going on in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, has been completed… The army killed three terrorists in an encounter… while for the first time the roar of tanks was heard in a terrorist operation.