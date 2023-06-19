NewsVideos
Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha joins wedding reception of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot on June 18 in Mumbai. Post their wedding in the afternoon, a grand reception was also held at night in Mumbai. The newlyweds arrived and posed for the paparazzi. While Karan looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo, Drisha looked gorgeous in a shimmer gown.Karan’s grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra also arrived for the reception.

