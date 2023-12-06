trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696037
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Hero who doesn’t like violence…” Bollywood Actor, Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About His Role In Joram

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Actor Manoj Bajpayee, while speaking to ANI on December 05 commented on his upcoming film ‘Joram’. He said that unlike other films, the hero of his film does not raise his hand against anybody.
Follow Us

All Videos

President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan In Honor Of Kenya's President
Play Icon3:0
President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan In Honor Of Kenya's President
“Sadhvi Jaisee Papi…” Sadhvi Niranjan Fires Salvos At Mahua Moitra | Zee News English
Play Icon2:2
“Sadhvi Jaisee Papi…” Sadhvi Niranjan Fires Salvos At Mahua Moitra | Zee News English
“Ye Hindutva Growth Rate hai…” Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Congress On India's Economic Growth
Play Icon4:43
“Ye Hindutva Growth Rate hai…” Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Congress On India's Economic Growth
Karni Sena National Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead By Two Assailants In Jaipur
Play Icon5:12
Karni Sena National Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead By Two Assailants In Jaipur
Pakistani Javeria Khanum Arrives India To Marry Her Fiancé, Thanks Indian Govt. For Providing Visa
Play Icon2:9
Pakistani Javeria Khanum Arrives India To Marry Her Fiancé, Thanks Indian Govt. For Providing Visa

Trending Videos

President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan In Honor Of Kenya's President
play icon3:0
President Droupadi Murmu Hosts Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan In Honor Of Kenya's President
“Sadhvi Jaisee Papi…” Sadhvi Niranjan Fires Salvos At Mahua Moitra | Zee News English
play icon2:2
“Sadhvi Jaisee Papi…” Sadhvi Niranjan Fires Salvos At Mahua Moitra | Zee News English
“Ye Hindutva Growth Rate hai…” Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Congress On India's Economic Growth
play icon4:43
“Ye Hindutva Growth Rate hai…” Sudhanshu Trivedi Attacks Congress On India's Economic Growth
Karni Sena National Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead By Two Assailants In Jaipur
play icon5:12
Karni Sena National Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead By Two Assailants In Jaipur
Pakistani Javeria Khanum Arrives India To Marry Her Fiancé, Thanks Indian Govt. For Providing Visa
play icon2:9
Pakistani Javeria Khanum Arrives India To Marry Her Fiancé, Thanks Indian Govt. For Providing Visa