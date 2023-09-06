trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658704
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially file for divorce, ending four-year marriage

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner have officially filed for divorce after four years of marriage. The news came as a shock to many fans who had followed the couple's journey. Reportedly, the divorce filing states that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken". This marks the end of a four-year union that had captured the public's attention.
Follow Us

All Videos

VK Singh Exclusive: Conversation with VK Singh regarding preparations for G20, we have tried to plan
play icon3:1
VK Singh Exclusive: Conversation with VK Singh regarding preparations for G20, we have tried to plan
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
play icon1:22
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
play icon1:30
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App
play icon1:51
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App
Jai Ram Ramesh makes huge remark on Parliament Special Session
play icon3:33
Jai Ram Ramesh makes huge remark on Parliament Special Session

Trending Videos

VK Singh Exclusive: Conversation with VK Singh regarding preparations for G20, we have tried to plan
play icon3:1
VK Singh Exclusive: Conversation with VK Singh regarding preparations for G20, we have tried to plan
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
play icon1:22
Omar Abdullah makes huge remark on Bharat Vs India Controversy
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
play icon1:30
AAP minister Anmol Gagan makes huge statement on upcoming elections
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App
play icon1:51
PM Modi gives instructions to ministers to stay in Delhi and download G20 App
Jai Ram Ramesh makes huge remark on Parliament Special Session
play icon3:33
Jai Ram Ramesh makes huge remark on Parliament Special Session
Joe Jonas,Sophie Turner,Divorce,Hollywood,