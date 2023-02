videoDetails

Kiara Advani sizzles in red hot thigh-high slit gown at Zee Cine Awards

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Kiara Advani was spotted at Zee Cine Awards where she stunned in a red coloured thigh-high slit gown. Staying true to her style, Kiara did not go heavy makeup or jewellery with the outfit.