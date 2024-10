videoDetails

Crown stolen from Bangladesh's Kali temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 08:54 AM IST

The crown of Maa Kali has been stolen from the famous Kali temple of Bangladesh. This temple is present in Shyamnagar of Skhira. The specialty of this crown is that it was gifted to the temple by PM Modi. There is deep anger among the devotees due to the theft of the crown.