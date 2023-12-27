trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703437
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Saina Nehwal's Playful Beach Vibes: Unusual Dance Moves

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal was seen having a good time at the beach, dancing playfully with a speaker. The video captures her carefree and spontaneous side, giving fans a lighthearted moment from the athlete's day off. Saina's fun beach dance showcases a different side of her personality, reminding everyone of the joy in taking a break and enjoying simple pleasures.

All Videos

Zee Top News: Watch Top 50 News of the Day | 27 December 2023
Play Icon6:11
Zee Top News: Watch Top 50 News of the Day | 27 December 2023
Nora Fatehi, heading home, takes selfies with fans
Play Icon0:20
Nora Fatehi, heading home, takes selfies with fans
Badhir News: IED recovered at Lawaypora on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway
Play Icon4:57
Badhir News: IED recovered at Lawaypora on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway
VIRAL VIDEO : Hidden King Cobra Launches Surprise Attack Behind the Door
Play Icon0:18
VIRAL VIDEO : Hidden King Cobra Launches Surprise Attack Behind the Door
Siddharth, Ananya, and Gourav: Spreading Joy Through Dance Together
Play Icon0:33
Siddharth, Ananya, and Gourav: Spreading Joy Through Dance Together

Trending Videos

Zee Top News: Watch Top 50 News of the Day | 27 December 2023
play icon6:11
Zee Top News: Watch Top 50 News of the Day | 27 December 2023
Nora Fatehi, heading home, takes selfies with fans
play icon0:20
Nora Fatehi, heading home, takes selfies with fans
Badhir News: IED recovered at Lawaypora on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway
play icon4:57
Badhir News: IED recovered at Lawaypora on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway
VIRAL VIDEO : Hidden King Cobra Launches Surprise Attack Behind the Door
play icon0:18
VIRAL VIDEO : Hidden King Cobra Launches Surprise Attack Behind the Door
Siddharth, Ananya, and Gourav: Spreading Joy Through Dance Together
play icon0:33
Siddharth, Ananya, and Gourav: Spreading Joy Through Dance Together