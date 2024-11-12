Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2819287https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-mohammad-adib-makes-controversial-remark-on-lucknow-2819287.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Mohammad Adib makes controversial remark on Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Only a few days are left for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections but Muslim organizations, Maulanas and Ulemas have become active. Meetings are being held in different cities of the country regarding the Waqf Bill. Where provocative speeches are being given. Muslims are being instigated against the government. Tauqeer Raza first threatened to siege Delhi from Jaipur and said that if Muslims come on the streets, the soul will tremble and it will be difficult to stop them and now on Tuesday he said in Delhi that if the atrocities on Muslims do not stop, Muslims will come on the streets and some crazy person will go to the Parliament and commit suicide. Now after listening to this statement, it does not seem as if the Maulana is threatening a suicide attack. This is Maulana's talk. The former Muslim MP went even further than the Maulana. He said that those who went to Pakistan made their lives. What he said next is even more strange, he said that the government should be grateful to the Muslims that we did not go with Jinnah, otherwise the border of Pakistan would have been till Lucknow and not Lahore. In the same meeting, the maulanas also warned Nitish Naidu that he should not take us lightly even though he has come to power with our votes. Now, BJP is accusing the Aghadi and the opposition of polarizing Muslims and also of vote jihad on the basis of such speeches.

All Videos

Badhir News: Amit Shah makes huge remark on Muslims
Play Icon01:59
Badhir News: Amit Shah makes huge remark on Muslims
To The Point: Maharashtra politics intensifies on batenge to katenge statement
Play Icon28:02
To The Point: Maharashtra politics intensifies on batenge to katenge statement
Horrific road accident in Dehradun
Play Icon00:35
Horrific road accident in Dehradun
Faizan Khan arrested for threatening Shah Rukh Khan
Play Icon00:40
Faizan Khan arrested for threatening Shah Rukh Khan
Watch exclusive interview of Baba Bageshwar
Play Icon17:57
Watch exclusive interview of Baba Bageshwar

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Amit Shah makes huge remark on Muslims
play icon1:59
Badhir News: Amit Shah makes huge remark on Muslims
To The Point: Maharashtra politics intensifies on batenge to katenge statement
play icon28:2
To The Point: Maharashtra politics intensifies on batenge to katenge statement
Horrific road accident in Dehradun
play icon0:35
Horrific road accident in Dehradun
Faizan Khan arrested for threatening Shah Rukh Khan
play icon0:40
Faizan Khan arrested for threatening Shah Rukh Khan
Watch exclusive interview of Baba Bageshwar
play icon17:57
Watch exclusive interview of Baba Bageshwar
NEWS ON ONE CLICK