Taal Thok Ke: Mohammad Adib makes controversial remark on Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 07:14 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Only a few days are left for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections but Muslim organizations, Maulanas and Ulemas have become active. Meetings are being held in different cities of the country regarding the Waqf Bill. Where provocative speeches are being given. Muslims are being instigated against the government. Tauqeer Raza first threatened to siege Delhi from Jaipur and said that if Muslims come on the streets, the soul will tremble and it will be difficult to stop them and now on Tuesday he said in Delhi that if the atrocities on Muslims do not stop, Muslims will come on the streets and some crazy person will go to the Parliament and commit suicide. Now after listening to this statement, it does not seem as if the Maulana is threatening a suicide attack. This is Maulana's talk. The former Muslim MP went even further than the Maulana. He said that those who went to Pakistan made their lives. What he said next is even more strange, he said that the government should be grateful to the Muslims that we did not go with Jinnah, otherwise the border of Pakistan would have been till Lucknow and not Lahore. In the same meeting, the maulanas also warned Nitish Naidu that he should not take us lightly even though he has come to power with our votes. Now, BJP is accusing the Aghadi and the opposition of polarizing Muslims and also of vote jihad on the basis of such speeches.