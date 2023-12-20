trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700994
Salman Khan Gets Mad at Paparazzi During Brother Sohail's Birthday Bash

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Salman Khan turned furious at the paparazzi during his brother Sohail's birthday party. In a heated moment, Salman told the camera people to move back, saying "piche hato." The incident has become a hot topic, leaving everyone curious about what exactly went down at the birthday celebration.

