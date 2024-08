videoDetails

PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad today

| Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 07:16 AM IST

Today PM Modi is on a tour of the landslide affected areas in Wayanad, Kerala. Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the devastation and disaster caused by this terrible accident. PM will reach Kannur at around 11 am. From there he will conduct an aerial survey of the landslide affected areas in Wayanad.