NewsVideos
videoDetails

The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma Spotted At The Theater Taking Audience Reaction

|Updated: May 15, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
In an unusual sight, actor Adah Sharma becomes a 'reporter' and seeks audience opinion. Watch the full video...

All Videos

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot says THIS on Corruption
0:59
Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot says THIS on Corruption
Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in trouble
12:27
Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in trouble
Turkey Faces Runoff Presidential Election With Tayyip Erdogan Leading | Zee News English
2:15
Turkey Faces Runoff Presidential Election With Tayyip Erdogan Leading | Zee News English
Badhir News: Imran Khan's 'Begum' gets 'bail' till May 23
8:47
Badhir News: Imran Khan's 'Begum' gets 'bail' till May 23
New trouble in front of Congress in Karnataka
14:5
New trouble in front of Congress in Karnataka

Trending Videos

0:59
Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot says THIS on Corruption
12:27
Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in trouble
2:15
Turkey Faces Runoff Presidential Election With Tayyip Erdogan Leading | Zee News English
8:47
Badhir News: Imran Khan's 'Begum' gets 'bail' till May 23
14:5
New trouble in front of Congress in Karnataka