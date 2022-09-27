This is the boldest song of Bhojpuri, 'Bharatar Kare Maalis' crossed all the limits
Antara Singh Priyanka's song Bhartar Kare Massage is becoming increasingly viral on social media. This song is being counted among the boldest Bhojpuri music videos. Antara Singh Priyanka is a well-known singer of Bhojpuri industry. By the way, Antara Singh Priyanka does not need any introduction, because she has made most of the audience crazy in a very short time. Antara Singh Priyanka's day one or the other song is seen in the audience.