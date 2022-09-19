Urfi Javed reached PVR wearing such clothes, people's breath got stuck on seeing it!

A video of URfi Javed is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video you will see that Urfi reached PVR wearing a bikini. This latest video of Urfi Javed is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, Urfi was seen posing in front of the camera wearing a purple color bikini. Although the actress tried to cover her body with some clothes other than bikini, but it seemed almost negligible in the video.

| Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

A video of URfi Javed is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video you will see that Urfi reached PVR wearing a bikini. This latest video of Urfi Javed is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, Urfi was seen posing in front of the camera wearing a purple color bikini. Although the actress tried to cover her body with some clothes other than bikini, but it seemed almost negligible in the video.