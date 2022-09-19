NewsVideos

Urfi Javed reached PVR wearing such clothes, people's breath got stuck on seeing it!

A video of URfi Javed is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video you will see that Urfi reached PVR wearing a bikini. This latest video of Urfi Javed is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, Urfi was seen posing in front of the camera wearing a purple color bikini. Although the actress tried to cover her body with some clothes other than bikini, but it seemed almost negligible in the video.

|Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 08:54 AM IST
A video of URfi Javed is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video you will see that Urfi reached PVR wearing a bikini. This latest video of Urfi Javed is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, Urfi was seen posing in front of the camera wearing a purple color bikini. Although the actress tried to cover her body with some clothes other than bikini, but it seemed almost negligible in the video.

All Videos

Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match
Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
23:31
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
What will be the challenges before King Charles III
6:0
What will be the challenges before King Charles III
Expert answers: Sudden cardiac arrest vs cardiac arrest? Know the difference
Expert answers: Sudden cardiac arrest vs cardiac arrest? Know the difference
Watch special coverage of the Queen's final farewell
22:44
Watch special coverage of the Queen's final farewell

Trending Videos

Hindu-Muslim tension continues in the city of Leicester, post India vs Pakistan match
23:31
Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey
6:0
What will be the challenges before King Charles III
Expert answers: Sudden cardiac arrest vs cardiac arrest? Know the difference
22:44
Watch special coverage of the Queen's final farewell
Urfi Javed viral video,Urfi Javed,urfi javed funny video,urfi javed new dress,Urfi Javed video,Urfi Javed dress,urfi javed hot dress,urfi javed bigg boss,@urfi javed bigg boss video,urfi javed latest video,urfi javed viral videos,urfi javed interview,urfi javed roast,urfi javed serial,Urfi Javed instagram,Urfi Javed hot,Urfi Javed boyfriend,urfi javed reels,urfi javed new look,Urfi Javed spotted,Urfi Javed fashion,Urfi Javed hot video,Vanshika,