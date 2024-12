videoDetails

Deshhit: Five-year-old Boy Trapped in Borewell for 50+ Hours

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 12, 2024, 12:32 AM IST

Five-year-old Aryan remains trapped in a 150-foot-deep borewell for over 50 hours. NDRF and SDRF teams are working tirelessly with modern machinery to rescue him. The suspense continues as efforts to bring Aryan back from the depths intensify.