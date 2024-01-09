trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707680
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Anand Mahindra Applauds Inspiring Cleanliness Education Video for Kids, Calls for Implementation in Indian Schools

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Anand Mahindra applauds a viral video promoting the early teaching of cleanliness in children from other countries. Impressed by the idea, he suggests incorporating a similar practice in Indian schools and pre-schools. The post, originally shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by 'Женя-2,' quickly went viral and garnered positive responses. Netizens also proposed implementing the practice at home.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Outrage as Puppy Allegedly Forced to Drink Whiskey in Rajasthan - Police Launch Investigation, Netizens Express Shock
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Outrage as Puppy Allegedly Forced to Drink Whiskey in Rajasthan - Police Launch Investigation, Netizens Express Shock
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Play Icon0:54
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Temperature falls below zero in Himachal Pradesh
Play Icon1:17
Temperature falls below zero in Himachal Pradesh
Know TOP 50 News Of the Day
Play Icon6:26
Know TOP 50 News Of the Day
White House witnesses major security lapse
Play Icon1:31
White House witnesses major security lapse

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Outrage as Puppy Allegedly Forced to Drink Whiskey in Rajasthan - Police Launch Investigation, Netizens Express Shock
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Outrage as Puppy Allegedly Forced to Drink Whiskey in Rajasthan - Police Launch Investigation, Netizens Express Shock
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
play icon0:54
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today
Temperature falls below zero in Himachal Pradesh
play icon1:17
Temperature falls below zero in Himachal Pradesh
Know TOP 50 News Of the Day
play icon6:26
Know TOP 50 News Of the Day
White House witnesses major security lapse
play icon1:31
White House witnesses major security lapse