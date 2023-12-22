trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701731
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : BTS Jungkook's Sassy Dance Masterpiece to Hindi Hit 'Ban Than Chali' Sets the Internet with Catchy Vibes

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us
This time, the"BTS" Kpop sensation showcases his moves to the hit track 'Ban Than Chali' by Indian singer Sukhwinder Singh. The song has become a social media sensation, with influencers and netizens creating reels to celebrate this Bollywood hit.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Jump from Three-Storey Building, Questioning Intentions
Play Icon0:8
VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Jump from Three-Storey Building, Questioning Intentions
Salman Khan's amazing Persona in His 50s, Retaining the Title of Bollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor
Play Icon0:15
Salman Khan's amazing Persona in His 50s, Retaining the Title of Bollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor
VIRAL VIDEO : Weasel Mom Introduces Adorable Babies to Pet Parent in Touching Moment
Play Icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO : Weasel Mom Introduces Adorable Babies to Pet Parent in Touching Moment
VIRAL VIDEO : Auto Driver Applauds UPI as a Game-Changer, Citing Improved Expense Planning
Play Icon0:56
VIRAL VIDEO : Auto Driver Applauds UPI as a Game-Changer, Citing Improved Expense Planning
VIRAL VIDEO : Guests at Wedding Engage in a Brawl Over Missing Paneer in Matar Paneer, Throwing Chairs
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO : Guests at Wedding Engage in a Brawl Over Missing Paneer in Matar Paneer, Throwing Chairs

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Jump from Three-Storey Building, Questioning Intentions
play icon0:8
VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Jump from Three-Storey Building, Questioning Intentions
Salman Khan's amazing Persona in His 50s, Retaining the Title of Bollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor
play icon0:15
Salman Khan's amazing Persona in His 50s, Retaining the Title of Bollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor
VIRAL VIDEO : Weasel Mom Introduces Adorable Babies to Pet Parent in Touching Moment
play icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO : Weasel Mom Introduces Adorable Babies to Pet Parent in Touching Moment
VIRAL VIDEO : Auto Driver Applauds UPI as a Game-Changer, Citing Improved Expense Planning
play icon0:56
VIRAL VIDEO : Auto Driver Applauds UPI as a Game-Changer, Citing Improved Expense Planning
VIRAL VIDEO : Guests at Wedding Engage in a Brawl Over Missing Paneer in Matar Paneer, Throwing Chairs
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO : Guests at Wedding Engage in a Brawl Over Missing Paneer in Matar Paneer, Throwing Chairs