VIRAL VIDEO: Car Cleaner Turns Superhero as Spider-Man at Traffic Signal

|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Car cleaner dresses as Spider-Man, adds entertainment at a traffic signal. Video shows him playfully mimicking Spider-Man's moves while cleaning, leaving social media amused. Others are now sharing similar clips inspired by the entertaining moment

