VIRAL VIDEO: Internet Questions 'Logic' as Duo Carries New TV Set on Bike

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
a viral video has emerged showcasing the folly of attempting to transport a sizable device like a 50-inch television on a bike. While it's commonly understood that certain items aren't suitable for bike transportation, a duo learned this lesson the hard way. The video captures the couple navigating the streets with the TV set precariously balanced between them, the woman seated at the back. However, their journey took an unexpected turn when the TV, unable to pass through a signal due to its height, led to an unfortunate accident.

