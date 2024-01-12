trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709017
VIRAL VIDEO: Making of Healthy Gujarati Snack Ponk Appreciated by Whole Social Media

|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Check out this viral video on Instagram (@hungryshruu) with 13 million views, revealing the making of the healthy Gujarati snack Ponk. The footage showcases the step-by-step process, from harvesting and roasting sorghum plants to separating jowar grains, earning praise for its hygienic preparation.

