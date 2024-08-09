Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2776105
NewsVideos
Apka tone sahi nahi - Jaya Bachchan on Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar

|Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
During the monsoon session, the proceedings of the Parliament have started once again. But once again there was a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha regarding Jaya Bachchan. Actually, Ghanshyam Tiwari had made an unparliamentary comment on the LOP a few days ago, on which a notice was given by the opposition. The opposition had raised that issue today, during which the chairman made a comment on Jaya Bachchan, after which the opposition MPs walked out.

