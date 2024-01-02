trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705434
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Man Sings Emraan Hashmi’s 'Tu Hi Haqeeqat' on Varanasi Ghat

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
Follow Us
The heartfelt performance of Emraan Hashmi's 'Tu Hi Haqeeqat' by the talented singer on Varanasi Ghat resonated deeply with social media users. The soulful rendition not only showcased the singer's musical prowess but also evoked a wave of admiration from viewers. In the comments section of the video, users showered praise on the singer for his emotive delivery. One Instagram user highlighted the heartwarming support of a young boy seen in the video, stating, "The way that kid is supporting him." Another user expressed the sentiment shared by many, emphasizing the importance of having a supportive figure, noting, "Everyone needs a supportive person like this little boy who cheers him up even when nobody is around.

All Videos

Aamir Khan in Town – Dulhan's Father Arrives Ahead of Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding
Play Icon0:22
Aamir Khan in Town – Dulhan's Father Arrives Ahead of Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding
Japan Plane Fire: Plane catches fire on runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport
Play Icon10:35
Japan Plane Fire: Plane catches fire on runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport
VIRAL VIDEO: Men Transform Sofa into Vehicle, Earns Impressive Nod from Anand Mahindra
Play Icon1:45
VIRAL VIDEO: Men Transform Sofa into Vehicle, Earns Impressive Nod from Anand Mahindra
The Annual Revelation of the Remarkable Shivalinga at a Unique Temple
Play Icon2:24
The Annual Revelation of the Remarkable Shivalinga at a Unique Temple
Japan Plane Fire: जापान में एयरपोर्ट पर खड़े प्लेन में लगी भीषण आग | Plane Catches Fire in Japan
Play Icon1:33
Japan Plane Fire: जापान में एयरपोर्ट पर खड़े प्लेन में लगी भीषण आग | Plane Catches Fire in Japan

Trending Videos

Aamir Khan in Town – Dulhan's Father Arrives Ahead of Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding
play icon0:22
Aamir Khan in Town – Dulhan's Father Arrives Ahead of Daughter Ira Khan's Wedding
Japan Plane Fire: Plane catches fire on runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport
play icon10:35
Japan Plane Fire: Plane catches fire on runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport
VIRAL VIDEO: Men Transform Sofa into Vehicle, Earns Impressive Nod from Anand Mahindra
play icon1:45
VIRAL VIDEO: Men Transform Sofa into Vehicle, Earns Impressive Nod from Anand Mahindra
The Annual Revelation of the Remarkable Shivalinga at a Unique Temple
play icon2:24
The Annual Revelation of the Remarkable Shivalinga at a Unique Temple
Japan Plane Fire: जापान में एयरपोर्ट पर खड़े प्लेन में लगी भीषण आग | Plane Catches Fire in Japan
play icon1:33
Japan Plane Fire: जापान में एयरपोर्ट पर खड़े प्लेन में लगी भीषण आग | Plane Catches Fire in Japan