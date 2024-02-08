trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719127
VIRAL VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal's Injury on 'Chhava' Sets Raises Concerns

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal has reportedly sustained injuries on the set of his upcoming film 'Chhava.' Images of the actor wearing an arm sling have sparked speculation about the nature of the injury, with several media reports suggesting it occurred during the shooting of a stunt sequence for the film.

