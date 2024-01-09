trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707737
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Playful Moment Takes an Unexpected Turn as Dentures Go Airborne

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Follow Us
In a viral video circulating on social media, a woman's seemingly innocuous act of playing with a blow dryer takes an unexpected and comical turn. Standing in front of the machine with her mouth open for reasons unexplained, the decision results in a humorous regret. As the blow dryer is activated, her dentures unexpectedly take flight, turning the playful moment into a hilarious mishap that has left the online community amused and entertained. The incident is a perfect example of the unpredictable and amusing nature of internet content

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Street Food Vendor Slammed for Making Omelette with Parle-G Biscuits and Cheese
Play Icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Food Vendor Slammed for Making Omelette with Parle-G Biscuits and Cheese
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Police Responds to Footage Showing Biker Hit by Speeding Car
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Police Responds to Footage Showing Biker Hit by Speeding Car
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Tips on Getting Your Bills Covered, Featuring a Surprise
Play Icon1:0
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Tips on Getting Your Bills Covered, Featuring a Surprise
VIRAL VIDEO : 2023's Smash Hits Unite: Chaleya to Jamal Kudu in the Ultimate Mashup
Play Icon0:58
VIRAL VIDEO : 2023's Smash Hits Unite: Chaleya to Jamal Kudu in the Ultimate Mashup
UP ATS foils big conspiracy of ISIS Module in AMU
Play Icon3:15
UP ATS foils big conspiracy of ISIS Module in AMU

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Street Food Vendor Slammed for Making Omelette with Parle-G Biscuits and Cheese
play icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Food Vendor Slammed for Making Omelette with Parle-G Biscuits and Cheese
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Police Responds to Footage Showing Biker Hit by Speeding Car
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Mumbai Police Responds to Footage Showing Biker Hit by Speeding Car
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Tips on Getting Your Bills Covered, Featuring a Surprise
play icon1:0
VIRAL VIDEO: Playful Tips on Getting Your Bills Covered, Featuring a Surprise
VIRAL VIDEO : 2023's Smash Hits Unite: Chaleya to Jamal Kudu in the Ultimate Mashup
play icon0:58
VIRAL VIDEO : 2023's Smash Hits Unite: Chaleya to Jamal Kudu in the Ultimate Mashup
UP ATS foils big conspiracy of ISIS Module in AMU
play icon3:15
UP ATS foils big conspiracy of ISIS Module in AMU