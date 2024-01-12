trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709060
VIRAL VIDEO: Women in Ghunghat Beats Up Contractor; Internet Divided as Reasons Emerge

Jan 12, 2024
A viral video on social media is making waves as a woman, concealed under a traditional ghunghat, hilariously brawls with a contractor alongside another man. Despite her veiled face, she fearlessly throws punches, leaving viewers both amused and intrigued. The incident allegedly stems from the contractor failing to pay wages to the woman and her colleagues for four months. The date and location remain unconfirmed, adding a touch of mystery to this unexpected and uproarious social media sensation.

