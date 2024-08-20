videoDetails

Politics sparks over Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder and Rape Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Case: The case of rape and murder of a lady doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital will be heard in the Supreme Court today. This hearing will be conducted by the Chief Justice's bench. A demand has been made to remove the photo, name and identity of the Kolkata victim doctor from social media. So, polygraphy test of accused Sanjay Roy can be done. Along with this, CM Mamata Banerjee is continuously being cornered on this matter. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is also going to hold an important meeting today. The question arises whether West Bengal is moving towards President's rule.