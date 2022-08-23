NewsVideos

DNA: Analysis of cancer risk in kitchen

A research by the University of South California of America has claimed that the use of non-stick utensils can also cause a deadly disease like cancer. It has been told in research that due to the chemical used for coating in these utensils, the risk of cancer increases up to four times.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 01:00 AM IST
