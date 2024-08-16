हिन्दी
X
trendingVideos
english
2778603
News
Videos
videoDetails
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Aug 16, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
Follow Us
People struggle to lose 4 to 5 kg of weight. But there is one person in the world who has reduced his weight to 567 kg. How Saudi's Khalid did this, see this report
