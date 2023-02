videoDetails

125 KG ganja catch in Prayagraj, UP's two people arrests

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

125 kg of ganja has been recovered from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Two people have been arrested by the police in this case. During interrogation, the accused told that they had brought the ganja from Odisha.