हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

4 soldiers killed in encounter with Jaish terrorists in J&K

Four soldiers including an officer were killed in an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, days after over 40 soldiers were killed there in a terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy.

Feb 18, 2019, 10:52 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Martyr Chitresh Bist mortal remains brought to his house in Dehradun

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close