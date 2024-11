videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Conspiracy Behind Sambhal Violence Exposed!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 01, 2024, 01:24 AM IST

Exclusive evidence obtained by Zee News reveals a pre-planned script behind the Sambhal riots. Documents confirm that the riots were staged to conceal the truth about the Jama Masjid survey. Watch the report for detailed insights.