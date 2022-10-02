NewsVideos

5 killed after speeding truck hits Auto-Rickshaw in Kanpur

|Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
A speeding truck hit a loader tempo at Ahirwan flyover in Kanpur. 5 people died in the accident. While seven people are injured.

All Videos

Maharashtra government's instructions to officials, not hello, say Vande Mataram on calls
3:12
Maharashtra government's instructions to officials, not hello, say Vande Mataram on calls
27 killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
4:12
27 killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Wife saves husband’s life with CPR | Watch
3:17
Wife saves husband’s life with CPR | Watch
A youth stabbed to death in East Delhi's Sunder Nagri area
3:21
A youth stabbed to death in East Delhi's Sunder Nagri area
Four burnt alive in tractor-tanker collision in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh
2:42
Four burnt alive in tractor-tanker collision in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh

Trending Videos

3:12
Maharashtra government's instructions to officials, not hello, say Vande Mataram on calls
4:12
27 killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
3:17
Wife saves husband’s life with CPR | Watch
3:21
A youth stabbed to death in East Delhi's Sunder Nagri area
2:42
Four burnt alive in tractor-tanker collision in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur accident,Kanpur road accident,kanpur accident news,road accident in kanpur,Kanpur bus accident,kanpur big accident,kanpur accident news today,accident in Kanpur,Kanpur News,Road accident,kanpur bus accident today,Kanpur train accident,Kanpur Accident update,Kanpur,accident,electric bus accident in kanpur,kanpur dehat accident,kanpur accident latest news,kanpur latest news,kanpur bus accident news,kanpur road accident news,