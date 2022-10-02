हिन्दी
News
Videos
5 killed after speeding truck hits Auto-Rickshaw in Kanpur
|
Updated:
Oct 02, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
A speeding truck hit a loader tempo at Ahirwan flyover in Kanpur. 5 people died in the accident. While seven people are injured.
