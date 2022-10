5G Cyber Scam : Scammers stealing bank details in the name of upgrading SIM

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

Even though 5G services are in the testing page, cyber crimes have started in their name. Demand for internet with 5G speed has increased rapidly in India. Cyber ​​thugs want to take maximum advantage of this speed. Because the desire of Indians for 5G is the biggest opportunity for cyber thugs.